Knicks Guard Has Increasing Trade Value
New York Knicks guard Miles McBride is expected to be a large part of the team's rotation this season, but other teams are trying to poach him in an attempt to make a trade.
McBride, 25, is entering his fifth NBA season with the Knicks and is on one of the best contracts in the league. That's a big reason why SNY insider Ian Begley is reporting that he is receiving a lot of buzz in trade talks.
“Miles McBride has got the most value, if you’re looking at what the Knicks could or couldn’t do in the trade market. He’s got high very high value," Begley said in a podcast with Knicks Film School's Jonathon Macri.
“Teams are waiting for the Knicks to really make him available in a serious way. It hasn’t happened as of last week. I know that key stakeholders in New York see him as an important part of what they want to do this year. We’ve seen it in the preseason; he’s played pretty well.
“I think the speculation is moreso based on his value and what else the Knicks would have to move in order to make that room under the second apron for Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon… It’s not real, in terms of what they may or may not do, to this point.”
The Knicks want and need McBride in order to be a contender in the Eastern Conference this season. He provides the scoring needed off the bench to compete with second units and he's one of the best reserve guards in the league.
Last season, McBride averaged 9.5 points per game, which marked a career-high for the former second-round pick out of West Virginia.
The reason why it makes sense for the Knicks to trade McBride is because he will eventually warrant a major raise on his contract. McBride is making just over $4 million this season as part of a three-year, $13 million deal.
McBride becomes a free agent in 2027, so the idea of trading him will make sense before the end of his deal. However, the Knicks still have two full seasons of control with McBride, so there isn't a huge urgency to trade him right away.
In the offseason, the stove could get hotter with McBride, but the Knicks are almost certainly going to roll with him until he gets closer to reaching free agency.
