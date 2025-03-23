All Knicks

Knicks Guard Should Garner Trade Interest

The New York Knicks could get a few phone calls this summer in regards to one player.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 20, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) brings the ball up court against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) brings the ball up court against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks love having Miles McBride on the roster.

Ever since he was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Knicks have had a soft spot for McBride as he has worked his way through the organization up into the role he has now as a key contributor off the bench in Tom Thibodeau's ultra-tight rotation.

Along the way, McBride signed a three-year, $13 million extension that began this season, and it is one of the biggest bargains in the NBA. Because of that, Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes that McBride could be in trade conversations this summer.

"Deuce McBride deserves a mention for one of the final two spots. His contract (two years, $8 million) will catch the eye of every team with whom the Knicks speak, given the latter's shallow well of draft assets," Pincus writes.

The Knicks traded nearly all of their future first-round draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets nine months ago for Mikal Bridges, and although that move has looked successful to start, there is very little room for adjusting the roster at this point.

McBride won't hit free agency until 2027, but if he is on the pace that he has been on, he will need a considerable raise for his next contract that the Knicks likely won't be able to afford.

That would make McBride a potential trade option, but they only have to pay him $4.3 million next season.

The Knicks should benefit from the steal while they have it, but they do need to have the future in mind at some point. New York might be able to get away from trading him this summer, but in 2026, it becomes far more likely for the two sides to move on.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News