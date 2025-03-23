Knicks Guard Should Garner Trade Interest
The New York Knicks love having Miles McBride on the roster.
Ever since he was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Knicks have had a soft spot for McBride as he has worked his way through the organization up into the role he has now as a key contributor off the bench in Tom Thibodeau's ultra-tight rotation.
Along the way, McBride signed a three-year, $13 million extension that began this season, and it is one of the biggest bargains in the NBA. Because of that, Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes that McBride could be in trade conversations this summer.
"Deuce McBride deserves a mention for one of the final two spots. His contract (two years, $8 million) will catch the eye of every team with whom the Knicks speak, given the latter's shallow well of draft assets," Pincus writes.
The Knicks traded nearly all of their future first-round draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets nine months ago for Mikal Bridges, and although that move has looked successful to start, there is very little room for adjusting the roster at this point.
McBride won't hit free agency until 2027, but if he is on the pace that he has been on, he will need a considerable raise for his next contract that the Knicks likely won't be able to afford.
That would make McBride a potential trade option, but they only have to pay him $4.3 million next season.
The Knicks should benefit from the steal while they have it, but they do need to have the future in mind at some point. New York might be able to get away from trading him this summer, but in 2026, it becomes far more likely for the two sides to move on.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!