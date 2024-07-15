All Knicks

Knicks Miscalculated Isaiah Hartenstein Value

Isaiah Hartenstein left the New York Knicks by signing a three-year, $87 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) rebounds during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks are still reeling from losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Knicks were hoping to bring Hartenstein back, thinking they could do so with a four-year, $72.5 million deal, which was the most they could offer. However, the Thunder came in over the top with a three-year, $87 million contract that would have made Hartenstein the richest player on the Knicks.

Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes identified one thing each NBA team underestimated or miscalculated during the offseason, and Hartenstein's contract value was chosen for the Knicks.

"Hartenstein got a whopping three years and $87 million from the cash-rich Oklahoma City Thunder, a figure New York couldn't have matched," Hughes writes. "It's tough to fault the Knicks for failing to anticipate a player on an $8.1 million 2023-24 salary commanding high-end starter money in 2024-25, and they deserve massive credit for preserving the ability to give Hartenstein that four-year offer. But the end result is a Knicks team without its hugely valuable first-unit center, and that's undoubtedly regrettable."

The Knicks were Hartenstein's home for two seasons and it really changed the overall trajectory of his career. He came to New York as a backup role player with potential, but he left the city as one of the highest-paid centers in the NBA.

It's tough to tell if the Knicks "miscalculated" Hartenstein's value or if he just outplayed his contract. The Knicks didn't anticipate Hartenstein would turn into what he became, but they were certainly glad he did. He was a massive factor for the Knicks this past season and the team likely wouldn't have been as successful if he weren't there.

Now, the Knicks must pick up the pieces and figure out how to replace his value. While inserting Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets into the roster helps, the center spot isn't something he can handle. Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims will be counted on to fill the void left by Hartenstein, but they won't be easy shoes to fill for either big man.


Published
Jeremy Brener

