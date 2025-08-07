Knicks Center Faces Uncertain Future
The New York Knicks are entering the final season of their current contract with center Mitchell Robinson.
Robinson, 27, was a big part of the Knicks' postseason run and showcased why the team has invested in him for so long.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III looks into why the Knicks would want to bring Robinson back on a new deal.
"Would New York like Robinson back beyond next season? I’m sure it would for the right price. I’m just not sure the Knicks are even willing to give out a contract similar to the one Robinson is currently finishing due to the fact that he hasn’t been available for a large part of the last three seasons. The team has to consider its financial situation going forward, and not everyone on the roster can get paid," Edwards wrote.
Edwards also looked at the flip side where Robinson would bet on himself in free agency. It would be a risk for the center out of Western Kentucky, but it could pay off in the long run if he stayed healthy.
"I could also see why Robinson would want to test the open market (even if I’d prefer the security given his injury history)," Edwards wrote.
"He told us multiple times last season that he’s invested more time and money into his body. If he believes he can get through the bulk of a season again without any major injury, that’s a positive for him. In addition, Robinson was just one of New York’s three most impactful players during a postseason run the franchise hasn’t seen in 25 years. If he can do what he did this last postseason over the bulk of next year, that will bode well for him as it pertains to his next contract."
Robinson could be due for a massive payday if he plays like he did in the playoffs over the course of an entire regular season and postseason.
The Knicks could trade Robinson if they felt they weren't going to be able to re-sign him in free agency, but that's something that won't reveal itself until February when the trade deadline is set.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!