Liberty Re-Sign Kennedy Burke
The New York Liberty are keeping KB in NYC.
The defending WNBA champion Liberty announced the re-signing of reserve Kennedy Burke on Saturday, as she'll return for a second season after partaking in New York's first run to a postseason championship.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome back Kennedy Burke,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a statement. “KB is a vital piece to our roster and culture alike ... Building off her success in 2024, she’s poised to take on a larger role this year and further showcase her versality.”
Burke returned to WNBA action with New York in 2024 after winning consecutive MVP awards in France's Ligue Féminine de Basketball. She was a defensive standout in the Liberty's second unit and averaged 3.4 points with 1.5 rebounds.
Signing with New York reunited Burke with former Seattle Storm teammate Breanna Stewart and she made three starts in place of the injured 2023 MVP. Burke posted seven steals in that trio, including four alone in a key July win over Connecticut.
"She went overseas, she developed her game, played with lot of confidence," head coach Sandy Brondello said of Burke over the season. We know it's different, you just don't come back in the WNBA, but we saw how she could complement the players that we had. The hardest part for Kennedy was that she missed the whole training camp and as a new player that's very hard ... but we knew how she could add to us. Her three-point shooting, her ability to get to the rim, I think she moves well without the ball, but also defensively, she's a really high-IQ player."
Kolb hinting at an expanded role for Burke is an intriguing sign into where the team stands on its second unit amidst an unfriendly offseason: sixth woman and Burke's friend Kayla Thornton was chosen by the Golden State Valkyries in December's expansion draft while Courtney Vandersloot returned to her former stomping grounds in Chicago with Leonie Fiebich set to leap back into the starting five.
The Liberty open their first championship defense on May 17 against the Las Vegas Aces.
