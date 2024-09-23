Knicks Center Responds to Injury News
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is still recovering from surgery he underwent back in May to recover from an ankle injury he re-aggravated during the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers.
According to SNY insider Ian Begley, Robinson is set to miss the start of the season as he continues to recover.
"The Knicks and Robinson don't want to rush the rehab process and is targeting a December/January return date, per sources," Begley said. "Robinson and the Knicks are being cautious and want to make sure he is 100 percent healthy before he gets back. New York is confident in the depth and versatility of the roster until Robinson returns."
Robinson has appeared to react to the news on social media with a blank story post with some words of his own.
Robinson posted an excerpt of the lyrics to "My Story" by Sean McGee.
"Look in my eyes and try to feel my pain," Robinson posted.
Robinson likely was told this news shortly before it broke that he hasn't been cleared for the start of the season. Naturally, it's fair to understand Robinson's pain.
He spent almost all of last season recovering from an ankle injury that needed surgery during the year and saw his starting job taken by his teammate only to return just before the playoffs and be sent right back to the bench and rehab.
Now, he has another chance to get back, but it's being pulled away from him once again.
Given Robinson's injury history, it's understandable to see why the Knicks don't want to rush his return. The Knicks don't have many options at the center position, and Robinson might be their best bet, so keeping him on the sidelines until he is 100 percent healthy is the optimal move for the full scope of the season.
