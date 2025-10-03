Knicks Center Shines in Preseason Debut
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is fighting for a starting job with the team this season.
Robinson's performance in the team's preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers certainly helps his chances. Robinson scored seven points and grabbed 16 rebounds in 18 minutes as the Knicks beat the Sixers by a score of 99-84.
“We had a couple of guys who had huge defensive performances," Brown said via New York Post reporter Stefan Bondy.
"I thought Miles (McBride) was great defensively, got a couple of steals, jumpstarted us off the bench. I thought Ariel (Hukporti) was fantastic, the way he sprinted and loaded defensively, the way he offensive rebounded … He played six minutes and had six rebounds. Fantastic.
"But the defensive player of the game went to Mitch. He was phenomenal. Played 18 minutes had 16 rebounds, 11 of them defensively but more importantly for a big, he had three deflections. So Mitch, good job. I’ll get a plaque for you Mitch. He was the player of the game for us.”
Robinson's defense is the big reason why the Knicks are contemplating a move for him into the starting lineup. Last season, Robinson only played in 17 games as he was recovering from offseason ankle surgery, so putting him in the starting lineup wasn't plausible.
However, things may be different in the 2025-26 campaign because Robinson looks healthy and ready to go. His performance against the 76ers is one the Knicks should want in the starting lineup on a nightly basis.
The Knicks have waffled back and forth with the idea between using Robinson or Josh Hart as the fifth starter. Brown opted for Robinson in the team's first game and the center took advantage of the opportunity.
It is just a preseason game, but the Knicks have to like what they are seeing from Robinson. The hope is that he will be able to do this on a consistent basis.
If Robinson can continue playing at this high level of defense, the Knicks should have him as their starting center for the entire season.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!