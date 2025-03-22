G League Knicks Make More History in Playoff Chase
The New York Knicks' G League affiliate made more history amidst its playoff push on Friday night.
In a 130-125 overtime win over the College Park Skyhawks, rookie Kevin McCullar Jr. posted his second consecutive triple-double at 23 points and 10 assists/rebounds each. McCullar, the Knicks third of four picks from last June's draft, continues to impress after getting a late start to his season due to a bone bruise in his knee that wiped out his final collegiate days at Kansas.
Elsewhere in the box score, Moses Brown became the first Westchester rep to reach a half-century in points and rebounds, as he hauled with 27 and 28, respectively, in the crucial win against Atlanta's affiliate.
Brown played a major part in the final sequence that secured Westchester's win, intercepting a Dwight Murray Jr. pass to set up the clinching double in the untimed overtime that played to a target score. Though Pacome Dadiet originally missed the clincher, Brown's 11th and final offensive rebound of the night became the dramatic double, giving Westchester its fourth straight victory.
It's yet another dazzling achievement for Westchester (19-12), which is attempting to land a G League playoff berth after previously capturing its second consecutive in-season championship back in December.
Six different Knicks reached double figures in scoring in the sweeping of a back-to-back against College Park, including a 10-point outing from Dadiet. McCullar's draft classmate and the Knicks' most recent first pick also had 14 rebounds as he continues to commute between Westchester and Manhattan.
Currently placed in third on the G League playoff bracket, Westchester has three games left on its docket. That stretch begins with the regular season home finale at Westchester County Center in White Plains, which will host the Maine Celtics on Wednesday night (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+). Westchester is seeking its first playoff appearance since the 2019 campaign.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!