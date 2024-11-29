Knicks Need OG Anunoby

All Knicks

OG Anunoby has proven to be extremely valuable for the New York Knicks.

Nov 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward/center John Collins (20) dribbles the ball against New York Knicks forward/guard OG Anunoby (8) during the second half at the Delta Center.
The New York Knicks made it their mission to acquire OG Anunoby in a trade from the Toronto Raptors for a while, and they were finally able to pull the trigger in December of last year.

Anunoby was an immediate difference-maker for the Knicks last season and he has been even better after signing a long-term deal to stay in New York for five years.

"He’s long, quick, and strong. There’s no backing him down in the post. There’s no blowing by him off the dribble. There’s no screening him off the ball if he doesn’t want to switch," Michael Pina of The Ringer writes. "Anunoby can be a bit rigid with the ball in his hands, but that shortcoming isn’t a concern next to Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Karl-Anthony Towns. When he’s healthy—which, to be fair, has been only about two-thirds of the past four seasons—few role players are bigger stars within the space they occupy."

Anunoby is the head of the snake for the Knicks on the defensive end of the floor, and that can be extremely refreshing for a team that has a number of offensive stars.

While the Knicks have struggled on the defensive end of the floor this season, Anunoby has been one of the bright spots for the team. As the Knicks look to figure out how to get better stopping the ball, Anunoby needs to be the one leading the charge.

In order for the Knicks to get things right on defense, Anunoby must play up to his All-Defensive level. If he doesn't, then the Knicks might not be as far along as they thought and they may need to go back to the drawing board.

The Knicks are back in action tomorrow against the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Brener
