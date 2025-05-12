Knicks Must Counter From Celtics' Adjustments in Game 4
The New York Knicks are getting ready for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics, and they need to make some changes to their strategy if they want to take a 3-1 lead in the series.
Boston's offense clicked in ways that it hadn't in the first two games, but the defense also played on a high level.
The Athletic insider Jay King explains what changed from the Celtics in Game 3.
"The Celtics regaining their ability to make 3-pointers will likely drive more of the media coverage before Game 4, but they also did an excellent job of taking away many of the Knicks’ open looks," King wrote.
"The Celtics cleaned up many of the scouting report errors that allowed OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges to get good shots over the first two games. The wings each finished 0-for-2 from behind the arc."
"As a team, New York shot just 2-for-17 from downtown over the first three quarters before finding a bit of success in the fourth quarter after the game was lopsided. They won’t be likely to shoot 11.8 percent from deep again, regardless of how they’re defended (they finished at 20 percent), but should have a tough time finding great shots if the Celtics continue limiting some of the transition mistakes and halfcourt breakdowns that hurt them earlier in the series."
"The Celtics were desperate in Game 3. They should be again in Game 4, but will need to carry over the same focus and intensity into the rest of the series."
The Knicks' offense has not been great throughout the series, so they are due for some kind of boost. It won't come easy against the Celtics, but they need to find a way to put the ball in the basket if they want to conquer the defending champions.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!