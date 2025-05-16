Knicks Must Fix One Issue Before Game 6
The New York Knicks swung and missed on their first of three chances to close out the series against the Boston Celtics with a Game 5 loss at TD Garden.
Despite Jayson Tatum's absence with a torn Achilles, the Celtics were able to make 22 3-pointers en route to a 25-point victory against the Knicks.
The Celtics managed to have their offensive streak large in part due to the Knicks' defense, which consistently got into foul trouble. Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes the Knicks need to fix that going into Game 6.
"With the Celtics now playing without superstar Jayson Tatum following a ruptured Achilles, the Knicks handicapped themselves in a Game 5 loss after both Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson got into foul trouble during the game," Swartz wrote.
"New York can't give up this kind of star advantage, especially since the Knicks only use a seven-man rotation already."
"Towns got in foul trouble in the first half, limiting his impact especially against a small Celtics frontcourt that was without Tatum and eventually had to bench Kristaps Porziņģis who "couldn't breathe," according to head coach Joe Mazzulla.
"Brunson had five fouls by the end of the third quarter when the Knicks were trying to mount another improbable comeback, yet picked up a sixth and final one with over seven minutes left in the game."
"Given this was the first time Brunson has fouled out in his 60 playoff games, this hopefully shouldn't be an issue moving forward."
It was an off night for the Knicks, but they have to find a way to ensure this doesn't become an issue for Game 6, because another loss will put the series back in the Celtics' control with a Game 7 looming on the road.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!