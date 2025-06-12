All Knicks

Knicks Must Re-Sign Mikal Bridges

Mikal Bridges has one year left on his contract with the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges dribbles the ball defended by Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges dribbles the ball defended by Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges has one year remaining on his contract and is set to become a free agent in 12 months.

The Knicks can either let him play out the final year of his deal or agree to a contract extension by June 30.

ESPN insider Bobby Marks looks into why the Knicks should sign Bridges to an extension.

"If we are going on durability alone, Bridges is a shoo-in for a new contract. He is eligible to sign up to a four-year, $156.1 million extension this offseason," Marks wrote.

"Since entering the league in 2018, Bridges has not missed a game. His 37 minutes per game this season were the highest in his career."

"... The question will come down to whether the Knicks are willing to offer their fourth-best player an average salary of nearly $40 million over the next four seasons. If they are, it is hard to see Bridges turning down a $10 million pay increase next season and over $150 million in guaranteed money."

Jalen Brunson's sacrificial contract was agreed to with the idea in mind that it would help players like Bridges stick around with the Knicks. However, if the Knicks don't come to terms on a new deal with Bridges, the trade with the Brooklyn Nets and Brunson's contract won't have the same kind of value.

The Knicks put in the leg work to get all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, and Bridges was a big part of that. It would be a shame if the Knicks let all of that go to waste because they don't want to commit long-term to Bridges, who they traded five first-round picks to acquire in a blockbuster deal.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News