Knicks Named Favorite for Lakers Forward
The New York Knicks have their own free agents to take care of in OG Anunoby, Isaiah Hartenstein and Precious Achiuwa among others, but after those situations are resolved, they will look outside the team to make some moves.
A player who could be en route to the Big Apple is Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince.
"Expensive teams like the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks or Suns could use wing depth at the minimum. Others could include the Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers (he shot 41.5 percent from three-point range over 29 games for the Cavaliers in 2020-21), New York Knicks or Thunder," Bleacher Report writes.
The Knicks would likely only sign Prince for the minimum, but there's a chance other teams will be able to offer more. The Lakers can offer him a deal at $5.4 million, which is probably out of what the Knicks would be willing to pay him, but if Los Angeles doesn't bring him back, perhaps New York could swoop in.
Prince, 30, is a 39 percent shooter from distance and is a strong wing defender, which is always welcomed in today's NBA. He can come off the bench and provide depth for a Knicks team that could always use another body. He can also start if needed. He played 49 games in the first five for the Lakers this past season.
The Knicks shouldn't be laying out the red carpet for Prince, but if they find an extra roster spot, and he's still available, New York should make a call.
