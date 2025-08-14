Knicks Named Landing Spot for Clippers Forward
The New York Knicks could look to sign former Los Angeles Clippers wing Amir Coffey in free agency.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus has Coffey as his third-best free agent available on the open market that could sign a minimum contract.
"Coffey is a low-maintenance 3-and-D wing and still just 28 years old. The 6'7" veteran is coming off his best overall shooting season at 40.9 percent from three on 3.4 attempts in 24.3 minutes per game. He averaged 9.7 points for the Clippers, but didn't get any action in the postseason (in a series L.A. lost to the Denver Nuggets in seven games)," Pincus wrote.
"With the addition of Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, Brook Lopez and John Collins, the Clippers appear to be going in a different direction.
"Any team with roster space left needing defensive and shooting on the wing should look at Coffey (perhaps the Golden State Warriors or New York Knicks)."
Coffey has spent his entire career in the NBA with the Clippers, averaging 6.7 points per game throughout his six years in the league.
Coffey's best year came in this past 2024-25 season, when he averaged 9.7 points per game in 72 appearances with the team.
Coffey should be in a rotation for a playoff team in the league and he should be signing with a team before the start of training camp next month. However, the Knicks could do him a favor and ask him to move coasts in hopes of winning a championship in New York.
The Knicks are still unsure about whether or not they want to bring back Landry Shamet, who remains a free agent in the second half of the offseason. Coffey could take his spot in the rotation.
As of now, the Knicks have nine players in their rotation. Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, Mitchell Robinson, Guerschon Yabusele, Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson are assumed locks, but the team might benefit from one more player on the wing. That player could be Coffey if he signs with the team.
