Knicks Named Landing Spot for Giannis Antetokounmpo
The New York Knicks are fresh off of making a blockbuster trade to acquire star center Karl-Anthony Towns ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season. However, they're still being talked about as a player to make other moves if they come available.
One of those moves happens to do with the future of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Over the last couple of weeks, rumblings have been swirling that Antetokounmpo could part ways with the Bucks if the team struggles this season. Should that happen, the Knicks are being viewed as one of the potential suitors for him.
Jack Simone of Hardwood Houdini named New York as a possible trade destination for Antetokounmpo if he were moved.
"Jalen Brunson and Antetokounmpo alone would make the Knicks a top contender in the East. If they can keep one (or two) of Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, or OG Anununoby in the deal, their roster would be on par with Boston’s," Simone wrote.
He also noted that coming up with the trade assets to acquire Antetokounmpo might be difficult. That being said, the Knicks have plenty of star talent that they could consider moving in a deal for a player like Antetokounmpo.
Can you imagine Antetokounmpo playing in New York? If they were able to keep Towns and Anunoby, they would have a lineup featuring Jalen Brunson, Towns, O.G. Anunoby, and Antetokounmpo. Those four would give the Knicks a very good chance at winning a championship.
Granted, this is a long shot and likely won't happen. Milwaukee deciding to trade Antetokounmpo would be a surprise, to say the least.
Antetokounmpo is coming off of a 2023-24 NBA season with the Bucks that saw him average 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. He shot 61.1 percent from the floor.
It may not be a likely scenario, but fans can always dream. New York certainly would have a good draw for a superstar like Antetokounmpo if he does leave the Bucks.
While it's something to monitor for the future, no one should get their hopes up to see this happen. Seeing the Knicks mentioned as a possible suitor is exciting nonetheless.
