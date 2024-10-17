All Knicks

Knicks Star Responds to Landry Shamet's Injury

The New York Knicks won't have Landry Shamet for the time being.

Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) lays the ball up for a basket during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks suffered a blow to their potential rotation in their latest preseason contest as Landry Shamet left the game with a shoulder injury.

Shamet, 27, was signed to a non-guaranteed deal over the offseason, but he was projected to make the team out of training camp. Now with the injury, his status remains up in the air.

Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson spoke about the injury and how it affects the team.

“It’s very tough. Obviously, we’re praying for the best for him. It’s a difficult situation to see, but every minute I’ve been able to talk to him and compete with him during this camp," Brunson said h/t Posting and Toasting. "Just seeing him from afar for the past six years, being in the same draft class, he’s been nothing but a great professional. So regardless of what happened, he’ll be back and I’m excited to see his growth, because he’s been great.”

With Shamet out for an undisclosed amount of time, Brunson and the Knicks know that it's up to them to replenish his value that the team is losing with him on the sidelines.

“Regardless (of what happens in the future, including injuries), it’s always a next-man-up mentality. It’s something that I’ve seen here since I’ve been here. That doesn’t change, regardless of who’s out there," Brunson said. "So I was really proud of what [the bench] did [Tuesday] night. We’re taking steps in the right direction. We just have to continue to build off that and not get complacent."

The Knicks will get back in the saddle and prepare for their final preseason game against the Washington Wizards to put their finishing touches on training camp before the real fun begins next week when they visit the Boston Celtics for the season opener.

