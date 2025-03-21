Knicks Need Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson
The New York Knicks are approaching the twilight of their regular season, but the wear and tear of the season has two of their players in and out of the lineup.
Mitchell Robinson has been healthier as of late, appearing in all but two games since Feb. 28, the day he made his season debut. Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson has been out for two weeks, and the Knicks have felt his effects of him not being in the lineup.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley says that the Knicks can be very dangerous if both are healthy and firing on all cylinders.
"It could be another week or two before the Knicks get Jalen Brunson back from a sprained ankle, and that won't leave him much time to round into form ahead of the playoffs," Buckley writes.
"Hopefully, the 28-year-old is ready to go from the jump, since none of New York's roster moves change the fact that this team will go as far as he can take it.
"Speaking of injury recoveries, things appear to be trending the right direction with Mitchell Robinson. He missed the first 58 games of this season and has appeared rusty (or at least gassed) for the most part, but there are flashes of what he can bring as a finisher, rebounder and paint protector.
"The 26-year-old can be a difference-maker even in a reserve role, and it would be all kinds of encouraging to see him comfortably handling 25-ish minutes a night."
The Knicks aren't in a rush to bring Brunson back, but he should hopefully get a few games of run in before the playoffs, where he will have to be at 100 percent in order for New York to have a chance at beating whoever stands in its way.
