Knicks Need to Take Advantage of Weak Eastern Conference
The story of the NBA landscape this season has been a noticeably weak Eastern Conference compared to the West. While the teams with the two best records in the NBA play in the East, the general consensus is that the West is far more competitive. This gives the New York Knicks a major opportunity.
For context, NBA standings show the San Antonio Spurs are currently the 12th seed in the West at 7-8. If they played in the East, they'd be tied for the fifth seed and would have a playoff spot. Only four teams in the East have a winning record, while the West has 11.
The Knicks, who are 8-6, are given a golden opportunity in this conference. Right now, the teams that sit above them are the Orlando Magic (9-6), Boston Celtics (12-3), and Cleveland Cavaliers (15-1).
New York was expected to be toward the top of the NBA and competing for the best record in the East, however, a sluggish start has held the team back from that recognition right now. The Knicks have won three games in a row, but need to stay consistent in winning for the rest of the league to take them seriously again. It's important to note that the season opener saw New York suffer a 23-point blowout loss to the Celtics.
The Knicks have a five-game road trip starting with a crucial game against the Phoenix Suns tonight. They need to not just win against mediocre competition, but win convincingly. New York has been starting to do so with back-to-back double-digit victories.
Expectations have been elevated after the Knicks took the Indiana Pacers to seven games with an injured roster in last season's playoffs. Now that the team is rejuvenated with added talent in Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, the goal is a championship. To be taken seriously, the Knicks need to shake off that rough start and secure a top-three seed in the East at minimum.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!