Knicks New Signing Explains 76ers Exit
The New York Knicks are bringing in Guerschon Yabusele after he left the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason.
The French forward joined the Sixers last season after spending a few years overseas, but now he's back in the NBA and joining the Knicks for his second year of his second stint in the league.
Yabusele explained in an interview with new teammates Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson why he ended up leaving the 76ers to sign with the Knicks.
“I feel like we tried and then what really changed the team a little bit was, in my opinion, was the trades,” Yabusele said on "The Roommates Show."
“Because I feel like we was there. Guys were just injured. We should have trust a little bit more that and try to let the guys come back to be able to pursue, try to get to the playoffs. And then I feel like when we changed that, basically we changed four guys or something like that. And then there’s like four new guys coming up and then it was a lot of guys that keep getting signed for 10 day contracts here and there. So, it was it was hard to find the chemistry, you know, with the teammates.”
Yabusele joins a Knicks team with a lot of chemistry already after making it to the Eastern Conference Finals last season and he should be a sound fit for New York.
Yabusele is a "glue guy" and someone who can do the dirty work needed to lift a team. The Knicks were lacking that type of player in the second unit as Josh Hart would play that role with the starters.
If Yabusele can fit into the team and help build chemistry, the Knicks could be even better in the upcoming season.
