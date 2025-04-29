Knicks, Thunder Linked in Trade
The New York Knicks are locked in with their roster for their playoff run, but there is a bunch of hypothetical "what ifs" that surround the team.
One of those is a potential trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder that would send Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Kolek to the No. 1 team in the West for veteran forward Kenrich Williams.
"Finding a good trade for the New York Knicks is a little tricky, since it's hard to imagine Tom Thibodeau committing much playing time to anyone but the regulars. And most of the assets that could be attached to any of those regulars to upgrade have already been spent," Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey wrote.
"That leads to smaller moves that might involve something like Precious Achiuwa's $6 million expiring salary, which happens to match up pretty well with Kenrich Williams' salary.
"There are a handful of players making around $2 million for New York who'd have to be included to make the money work, but we'll go with Tyler Kolek in an effort to dissuade Sam Presti from demanding some second-rounders."
"Even with the 24-year-old point guard headed to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a demand for those more far-flung assets could still be on the table," Bailey continued.
"Williams doesn't play a ton, but he's good. The 30-year-old guards multiple positions, has hit 38.7 percent of his threes over the last five seasons and is a willing passer."
"On the Thunder side, they already have more than enough young talent on the wings to make up for the loss of Williams. Plus, this gives them an interesting option for a reserve guard who's under contract through 2027-28 for a minuscule portion of the salary cap."
Williams could be the one combo forward that the Knicks have been looking for off the bench, and if the two sides are looking to make a trade in the summer, it could be on the table.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!