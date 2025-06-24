Knicks Have One Big NBA Draft Need
The New York Knicks are going into this week's NBA Draft with the No. 50 overall pick, which might not land them a major prospect that can help them win immediately.
However, there is still value in the pick, and the Knicks should use it as an opportunity to get better.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey thinks the Knicks should target a backup wing with the pick.
"The New York Knicks have one of the best and most well-balanced starting 5s in the NBA, but they are in dire need of depth behind it," Bailey wrote.
"There’s at least a chance Tyler Kolek can provide that at the point, but there aren't as many options on the wings. The thing is, New York doesn't have a pick till No. 50. Upside is going to be sparse there, though a flier on someone like Spain's Hugo Gonzalez could pay off."
The Knicks had three second-round picks last season, and none of them got significant playing time. Two of them, along with first-round pick Pacome Dadiet, will be on the roster again for 2025-26, but the Knicks could add a two-way player for the No. 50 pick.
The player would likely spend most of the season in the G League, but with the Knicks looking to compete heavily in the next few years, every pick needs to be taken seriously in case they add a complement to the roster.
These affordable players could come in handy as the Knicks look to spend a lot of money on the likes of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns.
The NBA Draft starts on Wednesday with the first round while Thursday's second round will see the Knicks make a decision on what to do with the No. 50 overall pick.
