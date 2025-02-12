Knicks Carry Packed Injury Report Into Hawks Game
The New York Knicks may literally limping into the 2025 NBA All-Star break.
The Knicks' Wednesday injury report for the pre-All-Star finale against the Atlanta Hawks (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG) is, alas, packed to the gills as week-plus hiatus looms. Usual suspects OG Anunoby (foot) and Josh Hart (knee) are questionable and probable, respectively, while Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is still out despite his progress, as are Pacome Dadiet (toe) and two-way men Kevin McCullar and Jacob Toppin.
But the Knicks' depth might take a hit on Wednesday as Tyler Kolek (ankle sprain) and Miles McBride (rib contusion) are both listed as questionable.
While Kolek has yet to establish a lasting role in the rotation, the Knicks (35-18) would be handicapped by potential loss of McBride, one of the top men in their second unit. McBride put forth one of his finest efforts of the season in the first half of this back-to-back on Tuesday night, going a perfect 4-of-4 from three-point range en route to 15 tallies in a 128-115 win over the Indiana Pacers.
Kolek did manage to play two minutes when the score firmly fell in the Knicks' favor on Tuesday night. New York is looking to go into the break on a high note as they've won eight of their last 10 games.
On the visiting Hawks' side, all eyes will be on metropolitan public enemy Trae Young, who is listed as probable with Achillies tendinitis. Kobe Bufkin (shoulder), Jalen Johnson (shoulder), Vit Krejci (back), Larry Nance Jr. (knee), and Daeqwon Plowden (two-way) have all been ruled out.
