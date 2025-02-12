Karl-Anthony Towns Makes Knicks History in Win vs. Pacers
The New York Knicks bounced back from their rough weekend loss to the Boston Celtics in strong fashion on Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers.
New York went on the road and took care of business, beating Indiana 128-115 to bolster their lead as the three-seed in the Eastern Conference. However, none had a better bounce-back showing for the Knicks on Tuesday than Karl Anthony-Towns, who responded after this weekend's performance in dominating fashion.
He finished the night with 40 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and three steals –– the first time anyone in a Knicks jersey has had such a stat line, according to StatMuse.
Towns has remained a force this season, and it shows when seeing his All-Star starter nod for later this weekend, along with his impressive numbers through 48 games. He's averaged 24.3 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, shooting insane 53.3/42.6/84.3 splits throughout.
And on Tuesday night, he made that presence felt. The 40-point bomb was his fourth time with 40 points in one game this season, still impacting the game all over the floor.
It's an impressive statement after falling short on Saturday vs. Boston, a night where he had just nine points and nine rebounds in 27 minutes. After getting on track Tuesday, the Knicks center looks back to form, and can hopefully keep that production steady heading into the looming rematch against the Celtics on Sunday, February 23rd.
For now, though, Towns and the Knicks will have a quick turnaround from their win vs. Indiana. They'll return to Madison Square Garden in a back-to-back on Wednesday night to face the Atlanta Hawks, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET.
