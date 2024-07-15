Knicks Rookie Already Seeing Difference in Summer League
Unlike so many other Las Vegas virgins, New York Knicks rookie Pacome Dadiet more or less managed to break even in his Sin City debut.
The teenage French phenom scored five points and pulled in five rebounds as the Knicks' prospects fell to those of the Charlotte Hornets by a 94-90 final in the opening of Vegas Summer League action for both sides on Saturday.
“I felt the difference for sure. It was way faster than Europe,” Dadiet said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “It’s just everything. It’s not just conditioning. It’s the way you have to find your position on the court. Everything is just faster. You have to make a decision faster ... I just have to push on my legs a little more, I guess."
As the Knicks (0-1) fell behind early, Dadiet shot 2-of-8 from the field including two airballed three-pointers, which was also perhaps an aftershock of the adjustments from abroad. Even so, it's hard to deny the progress made in Saturday's exhibition.
Dadiet is perhaps the Knicks' most prominent prospect, chosen as the 25th overall pick at last month's draft. He has insisted that his immediate future lies in Manhattan rather than Europe and was offered an immediate test in the form of Brandon Miller, Charlotte's touted talent who made a one-game Summer League appearance after landing All-Rookie team honors.
The second overall pick of the 2023 draft did break loose for 23 points but Dadiet kept him mostly under control in the opening period, where Miller notched only three. Dadiet's shooting left something to be desired but he made the most of his debut 29 minutes. He also lobbied two assists, one of which was a lob to Dmytro Skapintsev. New York trailed by as much as 15 in the first half before making things interesting in the final stages.
Dadiet will get another chance to strut his stuff on Tuesday late afternoon when the Knicks' Summer League slate continues against the Brooklyn Nets (4:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV).
