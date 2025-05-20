Knicks Playoff Run Delaying Busy Offseason
The New York Knicks are making their deepest playoff run since the turn of the century, and that has the city incredibly hyped for what's to come.
The series against the Indiana Pacers should be riveting, along with a potential NBA Finals series against former New York center Isaiah Hartenstein or forwards Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.
However, the Knicks should still have quite a busy offseason whenever it begins.
"Like a few of the other teams here, the end of the playoffs will determine whether the New York Knicks should be higher or lower on this list. Still, after making it further than anyone predicted, they may treat the offseason as more of a chance to preserve continuity while futzing and fiddling on the margins," Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes wrote.
"Bridges’ extension eligibility is a biggie. He can sign a four-year deal worth around $156.2 million. If he follows Jalen Brunson’s lead, everything is copacetic. If he decides he wants to explore 2026 free agency, the Knicks may be forced to poke around the trade market."
"Mitchell Robinson’s play during the postseason may show New York it doesn’t need to aggressively pursue a higher-end big man behind and alongside Towns. Then again, his availability is forever in question," Hughes continued.
"Regardless, the Knicks’ overall rotation needs to be deeper than six or seven players on any given night. However, meaningful expansion will be difficult when they are already over the first apron, have no outright first-rounders to trade and don’t have what you’d call expendable salary on the books."
"Giannis Antetokounmpo’s potential interest in leaving Milwaukee for a bigger city like New York may serve to complicate matters. The Knicks don't have enough to land him in a vacuum. But if he pulls his best James Harden impression, they could try gauging the market for everyone not named Jalen Brunson in hopes of accumulating enough assets to join the running."
There will be tough questions to answer for the Knicks, but none need to be answered until after the team's series against the Pacers.
