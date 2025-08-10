Knicks Get Praise From Controversial NBA Veteran
The New York Knicks have a fan in former NBA point guard Patrick Beverley.
Beverley, 37, played 12 seasons in the league but has kept tabs on the NBA. After the Knicks made moves throughout the offseason, Beverley believes the team is gearing up for success.
"That's the question. Can the Knicks get back to the Eastern Conference Finals and/or get out of the Eastern Conference Finals with the team they have?" Beverley asked on a recent episode of his podcast.
"My answer is yes, they should. I think [Mike Brown] can."
"... More bench, more load to take off the guys. More fresh guys can become. You don't have to worry about [Jalen] Brunson getting hurt mid-season. Now he gets to rest. We'll get to see more guys play."
The Knicks have been extremely busy throughout the offseason, signing Philadelphia 76ers big man Guerschon Yabusele and Utah Jazz shooting guard Jordan Clarkson in free agency. The team also hired Mike Brown as its head coach following the dismissal of Tom Thibodeau, who had been at the helm for five seasons.
Recently, the Knicks also solidified their future by signing Mikal Bridges to a four-year, $150 million extension. The move will set the Knicks up with their core for the rest of the decade, which will span the remainder of Jalen Brunson's prime.
The biggest criticism the Knicks faced this past season wasn't a personnel issue. Though Karl-Anthony Towns received some flak during the season, the players ultimately got the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years.
It was the coaching staff that took the grunt of the blame, costing Thibodeau his job. The Knicks believed Thibodeau's short rotations were becoming a liability late in the season and in the playoffs, forcing the mileage of New York's top players to grow.
With Brown taking over for Thibodeau, he isn't expected to play the Knicks' stars as much as before, relying on the newly-acquired depth to help a bit more throughout the regular season.
If these slight fixes work out, the Knicks could go even further in the postseason.
