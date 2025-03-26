Knicks Forward May Become Cap Casualty
The New York Knicks will look to re-adjust this offseason with Precious Achiuwa hitting free agency.
Achiuwa, 25, is averaging 6.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Knicks so far this season, proving to be a solid contributor off of the bench.
However, Achiuwa is about to need a new contract, which makes him the "biggest flight risk" for the Knicks, according to Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus.
"The Knicks are all-in on a team with championship aspirations. However, before they re-sign Precious Achiuwa, their team payroll should reach about $205 million, just under the second apron ($207.8 million)," Pincus writes.
"Still, he's a capable player on a team that needs the size.
"If Mitchell Robinson stays healthy (which he's struggled to do), Achiuwa may be expendable. New York doesn't have anywhere to cut via trade outside of Robinson."
Achiuwa brings depth to the Knicks frontcourt, but with Robinson back, he likely won't be very active in New York's playoff rotation. This means that the Knicks can afford to move on from him in order to bring someone in with a cheaper price tag.
The Knicks have their core signed on for the foreseeable future apart from Mikal Bridges, who can test free agency in 2026. With Bridges' contract coming up, the Knicks will need to save as much as possible, and Achiuwa is a place where New York can afford to save a few million dollars.
Achiuwa is making $6 million this season, which isn't terrible value for what he has been producing, but the Knicks might be able to add someone for the veteran minimum that is 70 cents on the dollar.
If Achiuwa isn't playing many playoff minutes, the Knicks can absolutely afford to make a change, and that could help in the long run.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!