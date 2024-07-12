Knicks President Releases Statement After Jalen Brunson Extension
The New York Knicks are excited after signing Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $156.6 million extension on Friday.
After the announcement of the report from ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Knicks president Leon Rose made a statement regarding the extension.
"Jalen signing his extension to remain with the Knicks for the long-term shows the dedication and passion he has for the organization, the fans and this city," the statement reads. "Jalen has often called the Knicks his family and we are beyond proud to have him wear and represent our orange and blue for years to come. Jalen has embraced every challenge since he's come to New York and has been committed since day one to the vision and plan we set forth for the future of this team. Since Jalen joined us two years ago, he has consistently led by example and continues to show a willingness to sacrifice for this organization, his teammates and everyone in the Knicks family."
The Knicks have made it to the second round of the playoffs in each year of Brunson's tenure and were just one win away from making it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 just two months ago. With the deal he just signed, Brunson remains part of the Knicks until the 2029-30 campaign, giving him six more years with the orange and blue.
Brunson's new deal also allows his teammates to get paid handsomely with the amount of money the team is saving. As a superstar that's made an All-NBA team, Brunson was eligible to sign a five-year, $269 million extension with the Knicks next offseason. New York would likely have been more than happy to sign that deal as well, but the front office should be very excited to have Brunson sign a deal with this kind of bargain.
Brunson has shown with this deal that he is committed to winning, and that attitude should be infectious around the entire organization. It sets the tone for what the Knicks should expect as they chase their first championship in over 50 years.
