Report: Knicks Pushing to Move Draft Picks
The New York Knicks will be on the clock for consecutive picks late in the first round of this month's NBA Draft, but they are trying to find a way out of it.
According to Yahoo! Sports insider Jake Fischer, the Knicks are looking to trade the Nos. 24 & 25 picks.
"Definitely word around the league that they're looking to move those," Fischer said. "There's no Victor Wembanyama in this class. There's no Zion Williamson in this class. There's no Cooper Flagg, and Cam Boozer, and upcoming things. There's just a lot of expectation, and excitement, about at least the next two year draft classes, let alone what could be a 2028 pick."
The Knicks are a contending team with a pair of late first-round picks in what is known as a historically bad draft class, so this isn't a huge surprise to see New York move on. However, they may struggle to find a trade partner for either of those picks.
Rebuilding teams may be interested in having extra picks, especially for teams like the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets, who don't have much future draft capital going for them. But the Knicks also shouldn't be looking to just give the selections away. The deal needs to make sense for them as well, but the value on a first-round pick this year isn't as high as it would be in any of the next couple of drafts, which makes a trade that much harder for the Knicks to pull off.
