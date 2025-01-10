Knicks Quieting Critics After Losing Streak
The New York Knicks have found a chink in their armor over the past week after the team lost three consecutive games for the first time all season.
That losing streak was snapped following a 112-98 win against the Toronto Raptors, which is a sign that this could just be a bump in the road for the Knicks.
Players in the Knicks locker room are treating it as such, trying not to put too much stock in this hiccup.
“Recently there’s been a lot of excitement about being contenders and all that. We’re not listening to it. Gives you guys something to talk about — when we lose a couple of games everyone panics," Knicks forward Josh Hart said h/t Posting and Toasting. “But at the end of the day, we’re good. We’re grounded. We’re going to keep getting better.”
The Knicks know how long the season can be and how much they have to go through each year to get to where they want to be. They have the tools in place to be the best version of themselves, but that doesn't mean it comes out every game.
There are always going to be bumps in the road for a long 82-game season, but it isn't about how many of those a team encounters, but rather how many times a team recovers from it.
The Knicks' win against the Raptors is a sign that the team is growing and learning from their mistakes, and that should be a welcomed sign from New York fans.
Now, the Knicks face a massive test tomorrow night when the best team in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder, come to the Big Apple for their annual trip to Madison Square Garden. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!