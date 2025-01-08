Knicks Really Missing Karl-Anthony Towns
The New York Knicks lost their most recent game at the hands of the Orlando Magic, and they could have really benefited from having Karl-Anthony Towns in the lineup.
Towns was sidelined with a knee injury, forcing Jericho Sims to start in his place.
With Towns not on the court, it was clear that there was a dynamic missing from the Knicks lineup.
“Obviously it’s a huge difference," Josh Hart said about Towns' absence h/t Posting and Toasting. "His ability to space the court, his ability to play off the catch, he really opens things up for a lot of guys.
“Him not being out there it’s a different pace, it’s a different game that we’re playing. We’ve got to recognize that and try to find ways to get easier baskets in transition, getting stops and pushing it.”
Even with Towns not on the floor, it cannot be an excuse for the Knicks. They have to find ways to recover from him not being out there on the court.
“Whoever is in there, it’s a next-man-up mentality. Towns obviously brings a lot to the game, but it’s unfair to the rest of the guys on the team, who put in all the work, to say without him we weren’t able to do a lot," Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson said.
“We just need to come ready to play with energy, regardless of what happens.”
With the season approaching the halfway mark, the Knicks need to get used to not having their full team out there every night. If they can do that, they should be able to find more success in the long run.
The Knicks will return to the court tonight to face off against the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
