Knicks Release 2025 Preseason Schedule
It's beginning to look a lot like New York Knicks season, as the team released its five-game preseason slate on Tuesday
While several dates were previously confirmed by both the league and their opponents, the Knicks officially confirmed their dates with such a release. View the full slate below:
- Oct. 2: vs. Philadelphia (@ Abu Dhabi, UAE), 12 p.m. ET
- Oct. 4: vs. Philadelphia (@ Abu Dhabi, UAE), 11 a.m. ET
- Oct. 9: Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. ET
- Oct. 13: Washington, 7:30 p.m. ET
- Oct. 17: Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. ET
The slate opens with international travels, as the Knicks will face the rival Philadelphia 76ers in a pair of exhibitions that serve as the latest edition of the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games. Karl-Anthony Towns previously partook in the Abu Dhabi Games with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2023 and the tilts will also grant incoming Knick Guerschon Yabusele a chance to face the team that hosted his NBA comeback last year.
The couple, set to be staged on Oct. 2 and 4 at Etihad Arena, will serve as the Knicks' first preseason games off North American soil since 2010, when they faced the Timberwolves in Paris, and their first overall since facing the Washington Wizards in London in January 2019. Last season saw the Knicks don "Experience Abu Dhabi" patches on their jerseys and warmup gear, referencing the city's tourism slogan that took on an expanded presence at games and broadcasts (such as a frequently-run commercial starring Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky).
Speaking of the Timberwolves, the Knicks will carry on the apparently budding rivalry between Manhattan and Minneapolis with a showdown at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 9.
Last season's exhibition tilt was staged mere weeks after the two sides engaged in a late offseason deal headlined by the swapping of Towns for Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle. The Knicks prevailed in a game best remembered for DiVincenzo's verbal war with Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, though cooler heads have since prevailed.
The aforementioned Wizards will also visit MSG, stopping by for an exhibition on Oct. 13. It'll be another rematch on the Knicks' docket, as Washington bestowed them their lone loss of last year's early fall slate to the tune of a one-point decision in the nation's capital.
The slate closes out on Oct. 17, five days before the Knicks' regular season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, when the Charlotte Hornets come to visit. It's yet another preseason rematch for New York, which took a pair of exhibitions from Charlotte last early fall. It'll also serve as an early reunion for newly-minted Knicks assistant coach Chris Jent, who previously guided the Hornets' Summer League team to Sin City glory.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!