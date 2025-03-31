Knicks Remain Top 10 in Power Rankings
The New York Knicks are just two weeks away from the end of the regular season, where they will compete in the playoffs among the Eastern Conference's best teams.
The Knicks have been among the best teams in the NBA all season long, but things have been dicey this month with Jalen Brunson on the sidelines nursing a sprained ankle he suffered on Mar. 8 against the Los Angeles Lakers.
However, the Knicks have been able to maintain a top-10 spot in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings.
"Cameron Payne was added to the list of injured Knicks guards last week, but they’ve won four of their last five games to maintain a firm grip on the 3 seed in the East," Schuhmann writes.
"The Knicks are one of three teams – the Hawks and Clippers are the others – with three back-to-backs still left on their schedule. Two of their three are this week and they’ll be at rest disadvantages in Cleveland on Wednesday and again against the Suns over the weekend."
The Knicks are pretty firm in their No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference as they sit eight games behind the Boston Celtics for second, but they are just four games ahead of the Indiana Pacers, who sit at No. 4, so New York needs to make sure it keeps its foot on the gas for the final handful of games during the regular season.
The teams that ranked ahead of the Knicks in the power rankings are the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Celtics, Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Knicks are back in action when they play the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
