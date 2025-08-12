Knicks Prospect Signs Long-Term International Contract
The Rokas rejection is becoming a New York Knicks tradition unlike any other.
This one might take a little longer to get over, as German club Bayern Munich announced the signing of Knicks prospect Rokas Jokubaitis on Tuesday. The deal runs through 2028, which likely further delays Jokubaitis' potential NBA entry.
The Lithuanian-born point guard has been a bit of an urban legend among Knicks roster enthusiasts ever since the 2021 draft. Jokubaitis was originally chosen with the 34th overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder before he was sent to the Knicks in a draft night trade that also acquired lasting contributor Miles McBride.
Since then, Jokubaitis has mostly made a name for himself on the international circuit, spending last season with famed Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv. He won the EuroLeague Rising Star while stationed with FC Barcelona in 2022 (an award previously earned by Luka Doncic and former Knicks Andrea Bargnani and Danilo Galinari) as well as European championships in both Spain and his native Lithuania.
To date, Jokubaitis' lone experience with the Knicks has come through a pair of Summer League in 2021 and 2024, averaging 8.5 points on 60 percent from the floor, including over 53 percent from three-point range.
“At this point I don’t have any preference," Jokubaitis said during last year's Summer League session, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. "I played my whole life in Europe but I always wanted to come back here to see myself how I would do here. My options are free and why not try it here also?”
Johnny Askounis of EuroHoops reported last month that Jokubaitis said he had "no contact" with the Knicks about an opportunity in 2025. Jokubaitis is currently competing for a spot on Lithuania's EuroBasket squad, which tips off in Group B play in Finland on Aug. 27 against Great Britain.
Even if Jokubaitis was ready to make the NBA transition, the Knicks' current backcourt picture likely had no room for him in its frame: behind Jalen Brunson, the Knicks are set to welcome back sixth man Miles McBride and also signed former Utah Jazz standout Jordan Clarkson. That also doesn't account for 2024 draft picks Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek, both of whom split time between Manhattan and Westchester during their freshmen tours.
That's obviously a strong setup as is, but one can't help but wonder where the Knicks could be if they looked into the names chosen beyond Jokubaitis in 2021, a list that includes Herbert Jones, Ayo Dosunmu, and Aaron Wiggins.
