Knicks Rookie Impresses in Win Over Nets

The New York Knicks got strong contributions from one of their young players.

Nov 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti (55) hands the ball off to guard Jalen Brunson (11) while guarded by Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) and forward Ziaire Williams (1) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
When the New York Knicks selected Ariel Hukporti with the final pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, they probably weren't expecting him to have a big role early in the season.

However, the rookie from Germany had seven points, four rebounds and four blocks in the Knicks' latest win against the Brooklyn Nets.

Coach Tom Thibodeau was impressed by Hukporti's performance.

“Ariel came in, gave us great minutes," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. "I thought the third quarter was pretty good [for Hukporti], and going into the fourth we had some rough minutes there at the start. We have some stuff we could clean up.”

Hukporti was called upon for big minutes after Karl-Anthony Towns was ruled out with a knee injury. Hukporti came off the bench as Jericho Sims started, but the rookie appeared to be the better of the two big men.

Hukporti's minutes also earned huge praise from teammate Josh Hart.

“Huge. Energy. A presence on the screens, protecting the rim, rebounding the ball, deflections, running the court," Hart said. “The thing about a rookie is, for him, the hard thing is to continue to have the energy and not being complacent.”

Hukporti also got a stamp of approval from captain Jalen Brunson.

“He looked really good out there and the way we were able to find him in certain opportunities," Brunson said. "He made the most of his opportunity tonight and I’m proud of him. We’re proud of him.”

Even though Hukporti had a strong showing, he showed some humility and grace after the game.

“I still got to work on a lot of things," Hukporti said. "I learned a lot today. I’ll learn from my mistakes and keep going.”

Hukporti and the Knicks are back in action tonight at 7 p.m. ET against the Nets.

