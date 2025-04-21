Knicks Rookie Emphasizes Jalen Brunson's Impact
The New York Knicks are up 1-0 in their best-of-seven series against the Detroit Pistons, large in part to the effort of Jalen Brunson.
Brunson led the Knicks in Game 1 with a game-high 34 points and eight rebounds, pushing the Knicks one game closer to the second round.
Recently, Knicks rookie point guard Tyler Kolek spoke with The Athletic insider James Edwards III about Brunson's leadership both on and off the court.
“It’s always good to pick his brain,” Kolek told The Athletic. “He’s been in similar situations, thrust into whatever roles he’s asked to do, and he did a great job. Any question I have, he’s always there for me to answer.
“He’s definitely taken me under his wing. That’s my vet. I guess you could call him a vet now. He takes me to dinner, on the road hanging out. He shows me how to be a professional. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s really all about. The on-court stuff is the on-court stuff, but the off-court stuff is really more important. How to carry yourself. How to be a man.”
Brunson's efforts against the Pistons cannot be understated, but it's the way that he affects his teammates off the court that truly make the Knicks who they are.
Kolek may not play a single minute of important basketball in the playoffs, but the way Brunson has empowered him has made him a better player, and he likely has done that for the other players that are on the floor alongside him in the postseason.
The Knicks are already among the best teams in the NBA, but with Brunson's leadership, the team has the potential to go a little bit further, and that will play a role in the postseason.
