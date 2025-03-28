Knicks Rookie Could Make First Start
New York Knicks rookie point guard Tyler Kolek hasn't played much in his first season in the NBA, but that has changed over the last several games.
Kolek, 24, has played consistent minutes in the Knicks' last three games with Jalen Brunson (ankle sprain) and Miles McBride (groin strain) sitting on the sidelines. With the addition of Cam Payne (ankle) to the injury report, Kolek could be in line for his first start against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Kolek has only scored six points in his three games since entering New York's rotation, but he has distributed at least seven assists in each of those matchups, proving to be a key cog in the machine when playing on the court.
"He’s capable. Just get in there and get it done," Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said of Kolek via SNY producer Philip Martinez.
"Each game you learn. It tells you what you have to work on. It’s not just individual it’s collective how do we function as a team? We talked about not replacing Jalen individually we have to do it collectively."
Kolek may be a rookie with very little playing time so far this season, but he is ready for the opportunity ahead of him.
"My mindset is that I’m out there with four other guys who have asserted themselves in the NBA. They’re professionals. I’m just a rookie," Kolek said.
"I can’t come out there and have a mindset of just 'here, let these guys,' I’m the point guard, I still have to be assertive in leading the guys and getting them to where we want to get to. And following what coach needs me to do."
Kolek and the Knicks are set to face the Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday inside Madison Square Garden.
