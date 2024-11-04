Knicks Should Trade for Pistons Guard
The New York Knicks still have two open roster spots on the team, and they could look to fill them with some young talent in the backcourt.
The guard rotation has been thin with veteran Cam Payne injured to start the year, but adding some youth into the group should help the Knicks moving forward.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes suggests that the team should trade for Detroit Pistons second-year guard Marcus Sasser.
"Sasser enjoyed some hot streaks as a rookie last year but looks to have lost out on a major role with the Pistons, who have several higher-upside, lottery-pedigree prospects who need to play. The second-year guard could provide some of the spot-up shooting the departed DiVincenzo offered in New York, but he wouldn't come anywhere close to matching White's potential impact—or McBride's for that matter," Hughes writes.
Sasser, 24, played in 71 games for the Pistons last season and earned 19 minutes per game in the rotation. However, Sasser has been iced out of the rotation this year with new coach J.B. Bickerstaff leading the way. Sasser's minutes have been eaten up by Jaden Ivey, Cade Cunningham and Malik Beasley in the backcourt.
A trade to the Knicks wouldn't guarantee Sasser a spot in the rotation, but it would give him a fresh start. Sometimes, young players just need a change of scenery in order to get their careers back on track, and that could work for Sasser.
With limited draft picks coming in the future, the Knicks will have to make some shrewd moves to keep young talent flowing into the organization. A deal for Sasser would do just that.
The Knicks are back in action tonight as they visit the Houston Rockets. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. ET on MSG.
