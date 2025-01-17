Knicks Should Trade for Wizards Center
The New York Knicks are facing a dilemma that is causing more noise than ever amid the team's recent skid. New York is 3-5 to start 2025, and a large reason why is the team's short bench.
The Knicks have a short rotation under head coach Tom Thibodeau, as just six players are averaging at least 20 minutes per game. While the starters have held up along with sixth man Miles McBride, the bench starts to thin out when you get to players such as Cameron Payne and Precious Achiuwa.
New York essentially has no forward or center depth amid backup center Mitchell Robinson still recovering from ankle surgery. He is expected to return around the Feb. 6 deadline, but the question is whether or not the Knicks can wait that long. They may be inclined to move on from the center who has struggled with injury issues throughout his career.
According to SNY's Ian Begley, Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas is a name expected to come up in trade talks if New York does shop Robinson. The 32-year-old is averaging 11.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists off the bench this season.
"Jonas Valanciunas will be somebody that's on their [the Knicks'] radar if they do decide to move on from Mitchell Robinson and decide that they need somebody else in there," Begley said.
Valanciunas would be a great backup center option over Robinson for a multitude of reasons, the first being durability. The Lithuanian has consistently been healthy throughout his long career, most recently playing in all 82 regular-season games with the New Orleans Pelicans last season. Robinson has struggled with injuries throughout his early career, and New York may no longer have patience despite his abilities. Remember, the best ability is availability.
The next reason is experience. Robinson has some recent playoff experience under his belt, but Valanciunas is 32 and has been in the league since 2012. He's played the majority of his career with the Toronto Raptors, a perennial playoff team. Last season he proved to be an effective rebounder in the Pelicans' first-round loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 14.5 points and 11.5 boards in that series.
The final reason is the offensive skillset. While Robinson is a better defender and rim protector, Valanciunas is miles ahead of him offensively. The veteran can extend his range to the three-point line, having shot between 33% and 40% from three in many seasons.
Amid reports of a potential swap, if the Knicks make Robinson available, the organization should make a trade work. Getting a more durable and offensively gifted center to back up Karl-Anthony Towns would help New York in its quest for a championship.
