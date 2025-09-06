WATCH: Knicks Legend Carmelo Anthony Receives Hall of Fame Jacket
A career that began in orange, prominently featured orange thanks to his time with the New York Knicks, will now featured the sweetest kind of orange.
Carmelo Anthony is spending the weekend regaled by the game's finest, as he prepares to enter hardwood immortality through a first-ballot invite to the Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame. The festivities got underway on Friday, which saw Anthony don the orange jacket granted to all Springfield entrants.
As his lengthy list of accomplishments was read by ESPN host and master of ceremonies Malika Andrews, Anthony, partly-famous for his seven years wearing the metropolitan orange of the Knicks, was joined on stage by his brothers Robert and Wilford, as well as his son Kiyan.
The latter helped his father don the famous Hall-of-Fame jacket while his siblings presented Anthony with his Hall of Fame ring to generous applause. Kiyan is set to follow in his father's sneakers at Syracuse University next season, restoring the Anthony name to the home of the 2003 national champions in men's basketball. That, of course, led to Anthony's NBA entry with the Denver Nuggets as the third pick of the ensuing draft and he later joined the Knicks through a trade in 2011.
Anthony will officially join the ranks of basketball's all-time finest on Saturday, when he'll be presented by fellow new-century legends Allen Iverson and Dwyane Wade.
He'll be joined in the Hall by classmates Mickey Arison, Sue Bird, Danny Crawford, Sylvia Fowles, Dwight Howard, Maya Moore, and fellow Knicks alum Billy Donovan. Anthony and Howard will technically get two entries, as they will also go in as members of the 2008 United States men's national basketball team, which is forever known for its "Redeem Team" run at the Summer Olympics in Beijing.
“I did it my way,” Anthony said of his career on Friday, per Justin Girshon of The Daily Orange. “I did it (in) a way that a lot of people didn’t agree with. I did it a way that I went against the grain a lot of times, not disrespectfully, but just I have my own vision. I have my own ways of doing things.”
