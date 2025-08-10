Knicks Should Sign Former Wizards PG
The New York Knicks have an open roster spot and they could look to use it on veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon.
SNY contributor David Vertsberger listed Brogdon as a potential option for the Knicks to sign in free agency.
"New York beefed up its guard position with the addition of Jordan Clarkson, rounding out their rotation of Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek. Kolek looked the part as a break-glass-in-emergency point guard last season, and is in line to fill that role as the team’s fourth guard this year," Vertsberger wrote.
"If the Knicks have any reservations, signing Brogdon would be a nice insurance policy on their backcourt options."
"... Brogdon is a career 38.8 percent shooter from three and has evolved into more of a distributor in his last few seasons."
"His numbers have been otherwise unimpressive as of late, but he’s spent two years mired in unclear roles in rebuilding situations. Putting him in position to help more sporadically for a championship chaser may be just the thing he needs to have a strong year."
Brogdon isn't in the prime of his career anymore, but he is a player that the Knicks could rely on off the bench. Brogdon averaged 12.7 points per game with the Wizards this season.
The Knicks have still not signed either Cam Payne or Delon Wright this offseason, so adding a point guard could be in the cards for them down the line.
A player like Brogdon could fill in that role off the bench extremely well, especially if Kolek is unable to take that second-year leap.
Kolek was drafted by the Knicks in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft and played in 41 games during his rookie season and there's a hope that he will be able to contribute more during the 2025-26 campaign.
However, the Knicks have little to no room for error, so getting a steady veteran like Brogdon to help run the second unit could be a safer choice for the team than having Kolek play a decent amount of minutes during the season.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!