Knicks Sign 3-Point Specialist

The New York Knicks are making an addition to the roster.

Oct 28, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Matt Ryan (37) tries to steal the ball from New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) in the third quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Dobbins-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are making it official with a player that has been on their radar for a while.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Knicks are signing 3-point specialist Matt Ryan to a contract sometime this week.

Ryan, 27, played in 28 games with the New Orleans Pelicans last season, averaging 5.4 points per game with the team. Throughout his career, Ryan has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ryan is a White Plains, N.Y. native, which means he is set to play for his local team. Perhaps a homecoming is exactly what Ryan needs to get some stability for his career.

The Knicks have been linked to Ryan for a while. In the G League Draft last month, Ryan was the No. 1 overall pick, which gave the Knicks his G League rights. However, the Knicks are looking to move him onto the main roster.

The Knicks need 14 roster spots filled by tomorrow, and only had 12 prior to signing Ryan and converting Ariel Hukporti's two-way contract.

Now, the Knicks have the minimum amount of players and they will be hopeful to have Ryan's 3-point abilities coming off the bench.

