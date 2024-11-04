Pistons Star Praises Knicks' Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is coming off of a 36-point performance in the team's last game against the rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
Brunson's 36 points were a season-high that he achieved while shooting 14 of 22 from the field, including 6 of 8 from downtown.
Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham is coming into his own in the league as he enters his fourth season, and he hopes that he can be able to play like Brunson someday soon.
"He just knows the ins and outs of the game," Cunningham said h/t Posting and Toasting. "He knows how to get to his spots. He’s physical and can knock down shots at a high level. All of those things make him a really tough guard. It takes a group to guard him. We just didn’t execute our gameplan good enough for the first group.”
Ever since Brunson arrived to the Knicks two years ago, the franchise has made moves centered around him and how to maximize his strengths. The teammates that surround Brunson make him the best possible player and complement him nicely.
On top of that, Brunson's game has undergone an exponential growth over the past few seasons, and it should serve as an inspiration for players like Cunningham to develop or even those who are mere role players off the bench like Brunson was when he was with the Dallas Mavericks during the first four years of his career.
Ultimately, Brunson's knowledge of the game and his IQ ranks among some of the best players in the league, and that's why he has been so successful.
Brunson and the Knicks will look to win their third consecutive game tonight as they travel to the Lone Star State to face off against the Houston Rockets. Tipoff is set for 8:45 p.m. ET.
