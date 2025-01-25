Knicks Star Off Injury Report Before Kings Game
Karl-Anthony Towns got a thumbs up from the New York Knicks' injury report.
Towns does not appear on the Knicks' medical ledger for Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
That's a welcome sign for the Knicks as they seek to form a three-game winning streak: Towns had missed a couple of games last week with a sprained thumb before returning on Monday against Atlanta.
Of note, Towns had a 25-point, 16-rebound double-double in Tuesday's visit to Brooklyn but has struggled to regain his shooting touch from the outside: since returning, Towns has gone just 1-of-9 from three-point range. Previous reports have indicated that Towns will be playing with a chipped bone in his thumb, which he admitted could be playing games with his shot.
Nonetheless, Knicks teammate and fellow All-Star Game starter to-be Jalen Brunson offered his appreciation for Towns' resilience after Tuesday's triumph at Barclays Center.
“Shows toughness. Shows a lot of toughness,” Brunson said of Towns' participation amidst his ailment, per Phillip Martinez of SNY. “Regardless of what’s going on, mentally or physically, to come out here and play the way he does, we’re just happy to have him.”
The Knicks' injury report, alas, isn't fully empty, as Josh Hart is listed as questionalbe with right knee soreness. That's notable considering that Hart was previously said to be dealing with a neck injury after taking a hard hit in last Friday's loss against Minnesota, though he was able to partake in each of the first two games this week.
For the visiting Kings (23-21), the major entrant beyond their G League assignments is franchise face De'Aaron Fox who, ironically enough, is questionable with a thumb sprain. Coached by brief Knick Doug Christie, Sacramento enters as winners of 10 of its past 12 and currently holds the third of four spots on the Western Conference Play-In bracket.
