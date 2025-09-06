Knicks Stars Look to Crack Hall of Fame's Inner Circle
The NBA is littered with likely Hall of Famers. In a sport like basketball where winning is more driven by an individual player compared to the wide-spanning rosters of football or baseball, most players who accumulate a few All-Star appearances are destined to join the game's elites.
The New York Knicks, like just about any contender, are staffed with multiple perennial All-Stars. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are each coming off of some of the best statistical seasons of their young careers, but even as the 29-year-olds can look back on numerous impressive NBA seasons, they each have a long way to go before they're considered first ballot locks.
ESPN's Zach Kram organized a tier list of the likeliest recipients of the game's most revered class, which admittedly included just about every active NBA star, and sorted them by how their chances of crashing the hall look.
Neither Towns nor Brunson were named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, taking them out of the running of the league's recent compilation of the best players ever, nor have they made the case for themselves as a snub in the years since or young franchise-leading stars well on their way, putting them in their respective fringe tiers.
Despite Towns' status as the second option on the Knicks, the 10-year veteran surpassed Brunson's odds in the "veterans on the bubble tier." He was labeled as something of an outlier, considerably younger than the older players joining him here, having amounted an impressive statistical profile as a one-of-a-kind stretch-five without the individual success of some of his peers.
"Towns' hardware -- which consists of a Rookie of the Year trophy, five All-Star selections and three third team All-NBA nods -- isn't yet at the Hall of Fame standard, and his playoff record is lacking," Kram wrote. "Taken all together, it seems Towns needs a few more strong seasons to reach lock territory. Boosting the Knicks to the Finals would certainly help."
He's made the playoffs infrequently as the top scorer as a defensive liability and mistake-prone leader, more recently finding success as the second star to a star guard in Anthony Edwards before joining Brunson last summer.
The Knicks' actual star, Brunson, has already peaked higher than Towns ever has despite entering the league with considerably less opportunity. Unlike 2015's first-overall draft pick, Brunson crawled into the NBA through the second round several years later before coming into his own as a gem of a scoring point guard. The perennial MVP candidate has emerged into one of the best clutch bucket-getters in the game, a master of pace who's never far from getting to his shot.
As inspiring as his development story has been, he lacks Towns' pure counting numbers. He's only ascended into a franchise player worth building around over the last three seasons, pushing him a decade further into the fifth tier of "29-year-olds on the edge." He's grouped with the likes of fellow playoff risers like Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker players "all with one or two career All-NBA nods and a decent Hall of Fame chance depending on the rest of their primes."
"Brunson is the group's newest riser, a late bloomer with All-Star selections and top-10 MVP finishes in the past two seasons," Kram said. "The Knicks captain has a long way to go -- he's still shy of 10,000 career points -- but he's on the upswing, and like Towns, he could make giant strides this season if he can propel the Knicks to the Finals through a shallow Eastern Conference."
Their joint chances to add to their legacies is now, with the presumed playoff picture providing the pair of scoring stars to win at the highest level with the help of their revamped bench of role players and new head coach. Regular season accolades are helpful, but nothing pushes a fringe Hall of Famer over the edge quite like a ring.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!