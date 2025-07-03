Knicks Star Promises New Coach Won't Change Podcast
The "Roommates Show" is set to renew its lease in the eyes and ears of New York Knicks fans and beyond.
While presumptive new Knicks head coach Mike Brown has gained a reputation for rigorous practices, they apparently won't be enough to stop the "Show," as co-host Josh Hart promised to keep the new episodes rolling alongside teammate Jalen Brunson and their mutual friend, entrepreneur Matt Hillman.
"Y'all still going to be getting these pods," Hart said in an X post when user said that the Knicks would "actually have to learn more than 5 sets in practice" in an apparent jab at previous head coach Tom Thibodeau.
Despite his reputation for playing his starters massive minutes, Thibodeau's practice philosophies were surprisingly laid back, according to some of his proteges like Hart. While that could change under Brown, it doesn't appear that the lauded "Roommates Show" will be evicted quite yet.
Both Hart and Brunson have acknowledged the risk of running a podcast during their active playing days. The "Roommates Show" debuted in February 2024 almost directly in the eye of a Knicks losing streak but has run to 54 episodes and counting, welcoming in several high-profile guests from the realm of the Knicks and beyond.
Knicks owner James Dolan offered his blessing for Brunson and Hart to continue the show, as long as they fulfill their duties on the Madison Square Garden court, when he appeared as a guest in March.
"You guys are personalities, people want to know what you're thinking," Dolan said in his endorsement of the program. "They see what you do. They want to hear what you think and what your take is. I think your fans love it ... They want to identify with you. They hear you say something and they latch onto it."
