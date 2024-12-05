NBA Coach Praises Knicks Star
The New York Knicks are fueled by Jalen Brunson running the offense as it has marched up the ranks to the No. 1 spot in the league.
Even when the Knicks faced off against the Orlando Magic, who boast a top-three defense themselves, Brunson was able to finagle his way through it.
“They were going to be physical. I’ve known [Magic] coach [Jamahl] Mosley for a long time. He’s always been adamant about defense. That’s what they do. They play both sides of the ball well, but defensively they are the best statistically right now," Brunson said h/t Posting and Toasting.
Mosley has often been in the same circles as Brunson, most recently with Team USA back in the summer of 2023 competing in the FIBA World Cup. Mosley also coached Brunson while both were with the Dallas Mavericks from 2018-21.
Even though Mosley prepared hard for Brunson, the Knicks point guard walked away with the win.
“He just finds a way to manipulate [the defense]. You put two on him, he finds the right pass. You don’t put two on him, he’s going one-on-one, he’s isolating you in the middle of the floor. Step-back threes, once he gets in the mid-range, he’s got amazing footwork for the step-throughs and touch shots. So he just finds ways," Mosley said of Brunson. "He just constantly embraces and does exactly what’s right for the team when it comes to winning basketball games.”
Brunson has continuously given opposing coaches fits for a long time as a member of the Knicks, and the fact that he continues to step up his game is a testament to just how good he is.
Brunson and the Knicks are back in action tonight as they host the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
