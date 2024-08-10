Knicks Still Won't Say 'Contender'
Per captain's orders, a new word has apparently been added to the swear jar at the New York Knicks facility.
The latest move of the Knicks' spectacular summer was to name Jalen Brunson the 36th captain in franchise history, a transaction made official on Thursday with an event at Madison Square Garden.
Combined with extensions for OG Anunoby and head coach Tom Thibodeau (not to mention Brunson himself at a discounted rate), as well as a trade for yet another former Villanova Wildcat in Mikal Bridges, the Knicks undoubtedly stand as one of the prime Eastern Conference contenders once it's socially acceptable to make NBA predictions.
Brunson, however, will view "contender" as a a curse if spoken around the Knicks facility.
"We're contenders but I think we got to go into training camp without having that word. be spoken of,' Brunson said in a conference broadcast on MSG Network. "From day one, it's just (about) getting better every single day, just focus on the next day."
In two seasons of holding Brunson's services, the Knicks have returned to long-lost heights: the team has won a playoff series in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1999-2000 and last year saw them win 50 games and the second seed on the Eastern playoff bracket, their finest output in a decade.
But that's obviously not enough for Brunson, who has frequently looked over individual accomplishments to focus on team honors instead.
"We can't just go into the season and jump right back into the second round. We got to go back and start over again," Brunson said. "We have some new pieces. We have some familiar faces. What can we do with it? What type of team do you want to be? We just got to lock in and buy-in together."
Despite the jovial mood surrounding Thursday's event, Brunson often humbled himself by acknowledging that the Knicks' new moves are no guarantee for success. Despite their newfound success under Brunson, the Knicks continue to hold some of the more dubious streaks in the NBA, as it has been 24 years since they appeared in a mere conference final, the third-longest active drought in the Association behind only lowly Washington and Charlotte.
The current Knicks team paced by Brunson gives them their most legitimate bid at shedding those stigmas ... just don't call them contenders.
