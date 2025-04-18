Knicks Stress Physicality as Pistons Loom
The New York Knicks won't be joined by their Blueshirt brothers, the New York Rangers, this postseason at Madison Square Garden. But there still might be room for a few cross checks and post-whistle scuffles on Manhattan's playing surface.
A slugfest awaits New York, but the Mets and Yankees aren't involved either: instead, the Knicks face the Detroit Pistons in a first-round set that will tip off over the weekend at MSG. It's one of the more anticipated first-round sets on the established NBA bracket, especially after sixth-ranked Detroit best the third-place Knicks in three of their four regular season bouts.
Knicks stars OG Anunoby and Josh Hart were united in analysis of what it'll take to punt the Pistons, reasoning that they'll have to take over a physicality factor that Detroit has turned into a franchise identity.
"We're a physical team as well," Anunoby insisted, per James Edwards III of The Athletic. "We just have to show it."
"We have to not just match that physicality, but also exceed it," Hart added in video from SNY. "I think there are times you can use that to your advantage, be able to get to the free throw line and draw the fouls, and do those kind of things. We know what kind of game it's going to be. We know what we have to be prepared for, physically and mentally."
What the modern Pistons do obviously pales in comparison to their infamous "Bad Boys" era, who bested the Knicks en route to their last championship in 1990 (the Knicks denied them another one two years later). But Detroit's first playoff squad since 2019 has undoubtedly prided itself on relatively healthy brouhahas, led by the burly strengths of interior men Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart.
Entering the postseason, Detroit is tied for fifth in rebounding percentage, ninth in contested shots per game and fourth in fouls committed.
The Knicks got a taste of the Pistons' fury last week, when they visited Little Caesars Arena for a late-season showdown. A 115-106 Detroit win was sporadically interrupted by extracurriculars, with Detroit targeting Knick bruisers Precious Achiuwa and PJ Tucker. Of note, neither Anunoby nor Hart, two of the Knicks' men routinely relied up for sacrifices both in and out of the scoreboard, played in that matchup, as each rested with minor ailments.
