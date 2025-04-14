Pistons Star Ready for Knicks 'War'
The New York Knicks better be ready for a Motor City melee.
The 2025 postseason matchup between the Knicks and Detroit Pistons was officially situated on Friday, as the two sides respectively settled into the third and sixth slots on the Eastern Conference bracket. New York is the designated antagonist in this battle, as they'll be facing a Pistons group commonly viewed as one of the most pleasent surprises of the NBA season.
Detroit franchise face Cade Cunningham is ready for "war," as he briefly previewed the series with ESPN's Shams Charania in a profile that aired on Sunday's edition of "NBA Countdown" prior to the Worldwide Leader's coverage of the Pistons' regular season finale against Milwaukee.
"It's going to be a war," Cunningham said of the series. "It's going to be highly physical games, defense, battling it out on the glass, all of those different things. It's going to be a super exciting series for the people at home to watch and it's going to be a great test for us, as far as first-round, first series in a long time for the organization."
With its playoff entry, Detroit (44-38) ends what was tied for the second-longest postseason drought in the NBA. The Pistons more than tripled last year's win total and appear poised to stick around on the East's shortlist of contenders with Cunningham and more in tow.
Ending such futility will give the Pistons a bit more freedom to play with healthy reckless abandon and they had the Knicks' number this season after winning the four-game series 3-1. The Knicks entered this season with a 16-game winning streak against Detroit but dropped each of the last three meetings.
New York got a taste of the physicality Cunningham was referencing on Thursday, which saw the Pistons earn a 115-106 decision at Little Caesars Arena. Though the Knicks sat regular men OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Mitchell Robinson, many were wowed by Detroit's interior prowess, which saw them post a plus-20 advantage in points in the paint.
